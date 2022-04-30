AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Down 2.7%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13. 1,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,969 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 41.21% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

