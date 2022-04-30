Timken (TKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Timken to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Timken has set its FY22 guidance at $5.00-5.40 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TKR stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. Timken has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Timken by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

