Head-To-Head Analysis: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) versus Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Regions Financial and Harleysville Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.61 billion 2.94 $2.52 billion $2.40 8.63 Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.24 $7.28 million $1.81 14.36

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regions Financial and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 1 6 8 0 2.47 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial currently has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.29%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 38.17% 15.33% 1.62% Harleysville Financial 24.00% N/A N/A

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Regions Financial pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Harleysville Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of March 01, 2022, it operated through a network of 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Harleysville Financial (Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. It operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

