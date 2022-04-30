First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.21 and last traded at $44.30. Approximately 84,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 156,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85.

