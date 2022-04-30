Chegg (CHGG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Chegg has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHGG opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chegg by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

