Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Up 2%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 232.50 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.91). 132,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 216,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($2.85).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

In related news, insider Ian Armfield acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040 ($12,796.33). Also, insider Karen Brade acquired 8,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £19,886.64 ($25,346.21).

