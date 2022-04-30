Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Shares Down 0.7%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 7,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 11,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

