Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT) Shares Down 0.6%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.54. 28,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 65,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.