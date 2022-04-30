Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT) Shares Down 0.6%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.54. 28,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 65,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.
