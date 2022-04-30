Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 12,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 29,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Get Elite Education Group International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEIQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.