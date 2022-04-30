Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Down 1.1%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.41. 2,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at $4,984,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

