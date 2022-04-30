Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. 7,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 3,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.90% of Sound Equity Income ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

