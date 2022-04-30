Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Palladiem LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 293,271 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

