WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGRO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000.

