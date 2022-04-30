First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Down 3.9%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILDR. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

