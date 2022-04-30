Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

