Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

AEHL stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

