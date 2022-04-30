DBV Technologies (DBVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 567,579 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

