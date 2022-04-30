Sisecam Resources (SIRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Sisecam Resources stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $399.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.58. Sisecam Resources has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $22.75.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

