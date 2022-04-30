DA Davidson Comments on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

FCF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

