Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FISV. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

FISV stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $121.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

