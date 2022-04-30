Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

