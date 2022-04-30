Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Cut by William Blair

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

MCO opened at $316.48 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $299.68 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Moody’s by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,785,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,021,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

