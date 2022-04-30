William Blair Comments on General Electric’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
