Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

PPBI opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

