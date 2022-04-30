Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $55.39 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $105,693,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $66,371,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 586,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 379,923 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

