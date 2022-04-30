Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.89 on Friday. Navient has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

