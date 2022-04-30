Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Cut by Analyst

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

MMSI stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.