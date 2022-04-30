Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Cut by Analyst

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
