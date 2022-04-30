Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

HLX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $623.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 695,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

