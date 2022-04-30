Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

