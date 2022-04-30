Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $25.12 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $25.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $28.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $27.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $107.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $29.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $29.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $31.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $126.63 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,306.23.

GOOGL opened at $2,282.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,635.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,767.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.