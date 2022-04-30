Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issued By Barrington Research

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of HSTM opened at $19.10 on Friday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.64 million, a PE ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 124,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.