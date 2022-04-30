Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

