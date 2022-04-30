Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

JBLU stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

