Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $24.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $28.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $26.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $29.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $103.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $125.51 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,299.33 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,643.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,775.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

