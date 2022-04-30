Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($48.05) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,817 ($35.90) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,803.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,986.51. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17). The company has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.82), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($95,963.55).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

