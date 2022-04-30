Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($48.05) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).
Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,817 ($35.90) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,803.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,986.51. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17). The company has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.
Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
Recommended Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.