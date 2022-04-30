thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.60) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.57 ($14.59).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €7.38 ($7.94) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($29.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.94.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

