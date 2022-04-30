Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of WAF stock opened at €89.70 ($96.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €93.51 and a 200-day moving average of €117.85. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a one year high of €153.20 ($164.73).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

