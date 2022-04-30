Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €270.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €270.00 ($290.32) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($289.25) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €281.00 ($302.15) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €249.14 ($267.90).
Shares of Allianz stock opened at €216.20 ($232.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €210.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €210.49. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
