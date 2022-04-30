Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $198.25 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $207.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

