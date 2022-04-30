Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €197.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €197.00 ($211.83) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($205.38) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €166.82 ($179.37).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €152.15 ($163.60) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a fifty-two week high of €177.75 ($191.13). The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

