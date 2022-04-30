Barclays Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.23 ($33.58).

Shares of UN01 opened at €24.52 ($26.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a 1 year low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($45.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

