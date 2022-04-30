New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.50. The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 3561349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

