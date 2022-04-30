Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.39) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.97) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.51) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.37 ($9.00).

ETR CBK opened at €6.28 ($6.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.23). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.01.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

