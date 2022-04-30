Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 136.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.75 ($115.86).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €33.84 ($36.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.45. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($152.63). The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.