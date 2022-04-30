UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €70.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.75 ($115.86).

DHER stock opened at €33.84 ($36.39) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($152.63). The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.45.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

