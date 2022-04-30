HSBC Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €800.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €800.00 ($860.22) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($860.22) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €826.00 ($888.17) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($806.45) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($838.71) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €779.77 ($838.46).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €619.50 ($666.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €629.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €674.93. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($280.16).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

