Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($38.71) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($40.32) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.43 ($40.25).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €21.12 ($22.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.23 and a 200-day moving average of €27.56. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($40.18).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.