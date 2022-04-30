US Capital Advisors Comments on Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

CEQP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 304,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -119.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

