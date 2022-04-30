Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Docebo in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

DCBO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 2.27. Docebo has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,884,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

