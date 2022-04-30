Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eliem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ ELYM opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

